Jordin Sparks’ Big Reveal: She’s Married and Pregnant

By Scott T. Sterling

There is a lot going on in Jordin Sparks’ world right now.

The American Idol winner recently revealed that secretly wed her boyfriend over the summer, and that the newlyweds are expecting their first child in late spring.

“We’re both really excited,” Sparks told People about her new life with husband, Dana Isaiah, an aspiring model. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

The couple’s whirlwind courtship was heavily influenced by their families, but Sparks says she knew right away.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,'” she said. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”