Rick Ross Joins ‘Free Meek Mill’ Protest in Philadelphia

By Hayden Wright

After Meek Mill was sentenced to two years in prison for a probation violation, fans and supporters in Philadelphia planned a “Free Meek Mill” protest to voice their objection. The sentence has been criticized for its length and the credibility of claims he violated his probation. Rick Ross joined the protest and voiced his support for Meek. Mill is signed to Ross’ Maybach Music Group.

“I’m here to support my brother Meek Mill,” he said. “I want y’all to understand that if it take Meek Mill to draw this attention, we gonna use Meek Mill to draw this attention that is gonna speak for so many others.”

Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers player who’s earned attention for launching NFL protests against systemic racism, also tweeted his support for Meek.

“Sadly there are Black folks going through the same radicalized injustice(s) within the justice system that Meek Mill has experienced for over a decade EVERY SINGLE DAY,” he tweeted. “This requires more than just gradual reform in laws — It requires a swift overhaul.”

Mill served eight months in jail beginning in 2008 for a gun and drug conviction. This year, he allegedly was involved in a fight at a St. Louis airport and was arrested for reckless driving in New York this August. Both charges were dropped, yet they reportedly formed the basis of his probation judgment. The New York Post reports that the FBI is currently examining the parole case.

