Watch Shan Berries on KBCW’s Friendsgiving!

You’re invited to a day full of fun, food and Friends – join us, for FRIENDSGIVING!

Grab your turkey and spend Thanksgiving Day with us, as we relive all your favorite episodes of Friends on KBCW!

KBCW’s Bosco and Shan of 99.7NOW take you back to the 90s to watch Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey and Ross celebrate their most memorable Thanksgivings. Bosco and Shan will present Friends trivia, turkey fun facts, and Thanksgiving love advice, plus they’ll show you the history of KBCW’s mysterious vengeful turkey! So much better than just spending Thanksgiving with your family – spend it with your friends!

KBCW’s Friendsgiving:

Thanksgiving Day from Noon to 6pm on KBCW 44 Cable 12

Check out our list of Friends episodes we’ll be watching with you:

12:00 – S1 – E1 – Pilot

12:30 – S1 – E9 – “The One Where Underdog Gets His Way”

1:00 – S2 – E32 – “The One With the List”

1:30 – S3 – E57 – “The One With the Football”

2:00 – S4 – E81 – “The One With Chandler In A Box”

2:30 – S5 – E111 – “The One Where Everybody Finds Out”

3:00 – S5 – E105 – “The One With All The Thanksgivings”

3:30 – S6 – E130 – “The One Where Ross Gets High Thanksgiving”

4:00 – S7 – E158 – “The One Where They’re Up All Night”

4:30 – S8 – E179 – “The One With The Rumor”

5:00 – S9 – E202 – “The One With Rachel’s Sister”

5:30 – S10 – E226 – “The One With The Late Thanksgiving”



