2017 Dungeness Crab Season Started Today

Looks like San Franciscans will have crab for Thanksgiving.

The California Department of Public Health has cleared commercial fishing south of Mendocino County to start the season but is still watching areas north near Fort Bragg and Del Norte County for dangerous levels of domoic acid.

The naturally occurring toxin lead to delays in the crab season the last two years.

According to the CDPH:

Domoic acid can be fatal to people if consumed in high doses. Symptoms of domoic acid poisoning can occur within 30 minutes to 24 hours after eating toxic seafood. In mild cases, symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, and dizziness. These symptoms disappear within several days. In severe cases, the victim may experience trouble breathing, confusion, disorientation, cardiovascular instability, seizures, excessive bronchial secretions, permanent loss of short-term memory (a condition known as Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning), coma or death.

With a clean bill of health south of Mendocino County, the season is now officially open with the base price set at $3 per pound wholesale.

