Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.15.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Taylor Swift

It’s rainy season in the Bay, Blake Shelton is named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and the UCLA criminal basketball players are back on US soil. Weird News Wednesday includes a nudist restaurant, Simon Cowell is cutting down on alcohol and cigarettes after this fall, and we talk to Greg’s Mom Ginger. We discuss opening up Christmas presents early, Taylor Swift goes to Target annually to buy her own album, and President Trump wants a ‘thank you’ from LiAngelo Ball.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


