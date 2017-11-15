Nicki Minaj Wants to ‘Break the Internet’ with Explicit Magazine Cover

By Scott T. Sterling

How many Nicki Minajs does it take to break the internet? According to Paper magazine, that number would be three.

The magazine has revealed a shocking new image for the cover of its latest issue featuring three Nicki Minajs engaged in a sexually explicit pose.

The image, shot by photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, is captioned with the phrase “Minaj à Trois” for Paper mag’s latest “Break the Internet” edition.

The racy cover follows the magazine’s infamous 2014 “Break the Internet” edition featuring Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian has already responded to Minaj’s internet-breaking reboot by liking Minaj’s post of her new cover photo on Instagram and adding some fire emojis for good measure.

Fans wanting a peek at the raunchy new Nicki Minaj Paper magazine cover image can click here, but don’t say we didn’t warn you. It ranks pretty high on the NSFW meter.