Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.16.17)

Greg’s friend witnessed something crazy this morning, Mariah Carey had to cancel a bunch of shows, and Drake yelled at a guy in the crowd for groping women. Listeners call in to find out their compatibility with zodiac signs, Cardi B thinks cereal in hotels is too expensive, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Jason is paranoid about people touching his baby, and Steph Curry is teaching a master class in basketball.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


