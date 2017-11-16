Logic Shares the Impact of ‘1-800-273-8255’

By Scott T. Sterling

Logic’s breakout single, “1-800-273-8255,” has had a resounding impact, one that extends far beyond the charts.

With the song’s title being the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, The rapper has shared a list of statistics revealing the hard numbers of how the track has helped save lives.

Calling it “The most important song I’ve ever wrote,” Logic shared the one-sheet detailing how on the day of the track’s release, the Lifeline “received the second highest daily call volume in its history at the time,” with over 4,573 calls.

The report goes on to say that on August 28 of this year (the day after Logic performed the song on the MTV Video Music Awards, the Lifeline saw an even bigger surge than it did when “1-800” was released, with more than 5,041 calls.

The report adds that Google searches for the Lifeline “spiked significantly” after the release of the song, and that “several crisis centers report that callers mentioned Logic’s song” during calls. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also shared that their social media pages have seen a significant increase in traffic thanks to the track.

